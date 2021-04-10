Ex-Spur DeRozan says he hasn't played with a wing talent like LaVine, says time with Spurs made him a better player

"I'll forever have nothing but love when it comes to Pop, the front office there, Brian Wright. It made me a better player," DeRozan said.

SAN ANTONIO — Former Spur DeMar DeRozan recently sat with Stadium about his move from San Antonio to Chicago and his new teammates.

And when asked about his new running mates, DeRozan had something interesting to say about fellow Bull Zach LaVine.

“The talent like Zach is incredible," DeRozan said. "In my career, I haven’t played with a talent at that wing position like Zach before."

New Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sits down with @Stadium: “I haven’t played with a talent at that wing position like Zach (LaVine). I want to put everything I’ve been through in my career, share that with him, win together.” Also: Lakers, disrespect in free agency, being more vocal. pic.twitter.com/3dWWSZY5PC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2021

Obviously, DeRozan is not going to bash LaVine but he did play with some young wings in San Antonio.

Players like Lonnie Walker IV, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson all shared the court with him but are not currently at the level of LaVine.

He is an established NBA All-Star while the young Spurs wings are looking to become All-Star themselves.

DeRozan went on to add he is looking forward to seeing himself and LaVine make the postseason together. He added he is eager to make the playoffs after missing it over the last few seasons with the Spurs.

Speaking of the Spurs, he did compliment the organization for their time together.

"It was great. They allowed me to be myself," he said. "They really took me in like I was drafted there."

Said DeRozan: "I'll forever have nothing but love when it comes to Pop [Gregg Popovich], the front office there, Brian Wright. It made me a better player."

DeRozan was traded to the Bulls for Thaddues Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick, and the Bulls’ 2022 and 2025 second-round picks.

What say you Spurs fans? Do you think DeRozan is right about his thoughts on LaVine? What about the Spurs wings who teamed with him?