KENS 5 to broadcast 10 Spurs games, including clash with Bucks in season's first week | Here's the 2021-22 TV schedule

All 82 regular-season Spurs games will be available to view locally, including 10 games on KENS 5, the official TV station of the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The video above was published October 4, 2021.

The San Antonio Spurs announced their 2021-22 broadcast schedule Thursday, with all 82 regular-season games airing on local television.

KENS 5, the official station of the San Antonio Spurs, will carry the action for 10 games, including an early showdown with the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The recently re-branded Bally Sports Southwest, formerly Fox Sports Southwest, will air a total of 60 regular season games, while CW35 will broadcast 12 games locally.

KENS 5 also will broadcast the Silver and Black's showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, December 23.

Here's the full schedule of Spurs games on KENS 5 this season:

Saturday, October 23: Milwaukee Bucks @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 26: Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 2: San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. Saturday, December 4: San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 17: San Antonio Spurs @ Utah Jazz, 8 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs @ Utah Jazz, 8 p.m. Thursday, December 23: San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29: Miami Heat @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Miami Heat @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 12: Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 1: Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1: Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m.

You can view the full broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season at Spurs.com/watch or by downloading the Official Spurs Mobile App. Fans can add the Spurs schedule, including local broadcast information, directly to their personal device's calendar and receive updates all season long.

Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns for his 19th season of calling Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer, and former Spur Sean Elliott is in his 21st year as the lead analyst. Former Spur Matt Bonner is back for his fourth season at the studio desk alongside primary host Dan Weiss.

Fans will notice two new additions during select broadcasts this season – former sports reporter Michelle Beadle as a special correspondent and former Spurs center Fabricio Oberto as a studio analyst.

KENS 5 will show exclusive Spurs content during Eyewitness News newscasts and on digital platforms. KENS 5's coverage will be led by veteran local sportscaster Joe Reinagel.