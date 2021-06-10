Spurs announce 2021 Silver & Black scrimmage

And yes it's free, Spurs fans!

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready fans for some free Spurs basketball!

The Spurs announced the 2021 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage, presented by Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel, is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., at the AT&T Center.

The free event features an intra-squad scrimmage and gives fans a chance to watch the 2021-22 team in action prior to the season home opener on Oct. 20.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. and the teams will take the court for four 10-minute quarters.

And it gets better!

Fans in attendance will receive specially priced $1 draft beers and $1 soft drinks. In addition, they have a chance to get new Spurs gear at a 25% discount in the Spurs Fan Shop inside the arena.

Seating is open on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open to the public at 6 p.m. and parking at the AT&T Center will be free for this event.

Fans can also watch the event streamed live on the Spurs Facebook page, YouTube, Twitter, official Spurs App and Spurs.com. The live stream will feature Dan Weiss and other various Spurs personalities.