Bryn is back: Forbes returning to Spurs after winning title with Bucks, according to reports

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs’ 2021-22 roster will have a familiar face.

Former Spurs guard Bryn Forbes, who spent the past season winning an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks, will be returning to San Antonio in a free agent deal, according to a report from The Athletic. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Free agent guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a deal with the Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Forbes returns to San Antonio. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

Forbes played just one season with the Bucks. He did not pick up his player option to return to Milwaukee, opting to enter free agency.

He finished last season averaging 10 points per game on 45 percent shooting (a career high) from the three-point line in 70 games played with the Bucks. He also saw an uptick in his two-point shooting percentage at 51 percent and an effective shooting percentage of 61 percent, both career highs.

The undrafted guard played four seasons in San Antonio, averaging 8.9 points and 1.5 assists while shooting 40 percent from the three-point line.

Forbes’ addition brings another three-point shooting threat on the roster along with the team’s recent addition of forward Doug McDermott. He also brings in some Spurs “corporate knowledge.”