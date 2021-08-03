Australian big man Jock Landale reportedly agrees to deal with San Antonio Spurs

In 41 games for Melbourne in the NBL last season, Landale put up 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39% from three.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs ended the second day of NBA free agency by agreeing to terms with Australian big man Jock Landale, according to his agency.

Congratulations to Australian superstar @JockLandale who is joining the San Antonio @Spurs!



A big time, well-deserved move to the @NBA for Jock! #SIGFam pic.twitter.com/wsK28oOqmM — SIG Sports (@SIGSports) August 4, 2021

Landale is 6'11", 25 years old, and brings versatility to San Antonio's frontcourt rotation. Landale said recently that he wants to play system basketball in the NBA, shooting open shots, running the floor in transition, and playing team defense.

"I can shoot the piss out of it," says 6'11" Aussie Jock Landale, who said he had a filthy taste in his mouth about not being in the NBA.



Spurs landed a motivated, versatile big man.https://t.co/s6eBS1Jzh8 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) August 4, 2021

In 41 games for Melbourne in the NBL last season, Landale put up 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39% from three, and was named the 2021 NBL Grand Final MVP after leading his team to the championship. In the 2019 FIBA World Cup, he hit 46.7% from beyond the arc for the Boomers.

He went undrafted in 2018 but has played professionally overseas with Partizan in the ABA League in Belgrade and with Zalgiris in Lithuania from 2019-21. He played collegiately at St. Mary’s California, the same university former Spur Patty Mills played for.