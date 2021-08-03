End of an era: Spurs veteran Patty Mills taking two-year deal with Brooklyn Nets, according to reports

Mills was the lone remaining player from the Spurs dynasty. He helped the Spurs capture the 2014 title and was known as the "heart and soul" of the team.

SAN ANTONIO — (The video above was published prior to the Spurs' 2020-21 season.)

It's the end of an era in San Antonio.

According to an ESPN report, longtime San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills has signed with the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year deal.

Free agent G Patty Mills has agreed to a two-year, $12M deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Many young players that have come through the Spurs' system leaned on him for guidance, and during the NBA “bubble” season, he was willing to take a back seat and allowed young players to take his minutes to develop.

He spent 10 seasons with the Spurs and averaged 9.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds. He was an inspiration in the San Antonio community.

Mills departing is not that much of a surprise.

He is still playing at a high level and spoke with GQ Australia ahead of the 2020-21 season, saying he is nowhere near the end of his pro career.