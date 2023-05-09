Austin Spurs announce 2023-24 season slate

Austin Spurs will also play two games in Laredo, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate Austin Spurs has announced the team's 2023-24 season and it includes two games in Laredo, Texas.

The Austin Spurs' upcoming season schedule will be split into two parts: the 16-game Showcase Cup followed by a 34-game regular season.

The Showcase Cup will serve as an in-season tournament during the regular season.

The Spurs will tip off the Showcase Cup on the road in Birmingham on Nov. 10 before making their home debut as they host the Osceola Magic on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to begin a five-game homestand.

SHOWCASE CUP INFORMATION:

During the Showcase Cup, teams will be separated into four regional pods and play 16 games against one another in NBA G League markets. The teams with the best winning percentage in each regional pod, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup.

The Showcase Cup will culminate with a single-elimination tournament to crown a champion at the 2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22.

REGULAR SEASON INFORMATION & BACK TO LAREDO:

Austin begins the regular season on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., hosting the South Bay Lakers, as all team records reset following the conclusion of the Showcase Cup.

Austin will host two off-site games this season in a return to Laredo for the second consecutive season for two games against the Stockton Kings on Friday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena.

Austin’s promotional and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date, and single-game tickets will go on sale later this month. Season ticket memberships are available now. To learn more, visit austinspurs.com/season-tickets/.

The San Antonio Spurs heavily rely on the Austin pipeline to develop players for NBA play.

The success over the years is measurable with players such as Danny Green, Keldon Johnson, Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Zach Collins, and many others using Austin to benefit themselves and San Antonio.