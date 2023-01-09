Sochan pleads innocence about Spurs' Wembanyama's new colorful hair

"I think it’s cool," said Spurs' Sochan about Wembanyama's new hair color.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama opened eyes recently when he revealed a new-look hair color.

A purple streak cuts across his head with the remaining portion blonde.

Immediately, fans looked in the direction of Jeremy Sochan (who is known for his ever-changing hair color) for possibly encouraging the 19-year-old to color his hair.

However, Sochan pleads innocence and says he had nothing to do with Wembanyama's new hair coloring.

"I had zero influence! I didn’t tell him to do it. There was no bet. He just one day asked me for my contact for who does my hair," Sochan said to For The Win's Bryan Kalbrosky. "I was like, 'OK, I’ll send it to you.' A few days later, he had the hair. I think it’s cool. It shows he is open to stuff and trying new stuff. It was cool to see that."

Laughs aside, seeing this chemistry develop between the teammates early in the offseason should pay off come the regular season.

And the young team will need it as they are still in the process of building a playoff team and bringing the Spurs back to the top of the NBA.

"It’s super exciting to have the No. 1 pick. It speeds things up. Hopefully, we all stay healthy," Sochan said. "We are going to work hard to play as a team, and I think we are going to be pretty good."

The future is bright for San Antonio.

With Wembanyama, a bevy of young players ready to prove themselves on the court, and renewed confidence, the future is bright for the Spurs.