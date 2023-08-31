First autographed Wembanyama card sells at an all-time price of over $67,000

The selling price set the record for all Wembanyama cards sold.

SAN ANTONIO — A Victor Wembanyama basketball card has set a new all-time selling price at auction for well over $67,000.

You might be asking why this Wembanyama card sold for such an outrageous price.

Simply put, it is a 1-of-1 card and has Wembanyama's signature and not just any signature.

It is the first card he ever signed!

The final price for the card at the recent Goldin auction was $67,333. It is a Bowman University card in the SuperFractor style.

The card is inscribed "1st Ever" by Wembanyama with his Mets 92 jersey and graded at a perfect 10 condition.

Final sale price on this Victor Wembanyama SuperFractor Signed and Inscribed "1st Ever" Rookie Card (#1/1): $67,333



An all-time high on any @wemby card. 🏀🙌 pic.twitter.com/fXC1lpUg80 — Goldin (@GoldinCo) August 31, 2023

This marks the highest price anyone has paid for his card.

Wembanyama cards are a hot commodity right now.

In fact, the popular basketball card company Topps will be holding a private event in San Antonio to raffle off one of the rare Wembanyama basketball cards in circulation.

Recently, another rare Bowman University Wembanyama basketball card sold at auction at an astronomical final bid.

The Bowman Chrome Wembanyama, Gold Refractor card sold on eBay for the final price of $15, 850.00!

More rare types of Wembanyama cards will come out in the future. Keep an eye out for cards with his San Antonio Spurs uniform, with his autograph, and in rare card variants once his rookie campaign begins.