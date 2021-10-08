Spurs Summer League Spotlight - Josh Primo and Devin Vassell | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs are winless in the summer.



The team went 0-3 at the Salt Lake City Review and are 0-2 to start their Las Vegas Summer League slate.



But wins and losses really do not matter when the goal is player development.



On this episode of Locked On Spurs, we spotlight the play of rookie Joshua Primo and Devin Vassell and give some first impressions as well as talk about if San Antonio should shut down Vassell for the summer.