The Spurs have a brutal start to the new season

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs 2021-22 season schedule is out and it will feature a brutal start!

On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia and guest discuss the team’s regular-season schedule and highlight a few games for fans to watch.

Also, Lonnie Walker IV sees all the disrespect aimed at the Spurs and he has a message!

Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you got your favorite podcasts.