Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV has a message for doubters

Lonnie is hearing all the doubters and he is ready

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of the 2021-22 regular season, not many are penciling the Spurs to win the title, or make the playoffs.

Some do not think the team will even make the play-in game and simply flounder throughout the 82-game season.

In addition, Las Vegas projects the team to win less than 30 games and basically be one of the worst teams in the league.

And that is more than enough to fuel Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV.

In a tweet, the Spurs guard heard all the negativity and has a warning for the league.

I heard all the disrespect. We acting different this season 😤 pic.twitter.com/G02mUz9VdR — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) August 22, 2021

With the exit of All-Star DeMar DeRozan and veterans Rudy Gay and Patty Mills, the team will rely on its young roster to carry the load this upcoming season with no established NBA megastar.

These are big reasons why many believe the team will struggle next season.

They will be led by the longest-tenured Spur, Dejounte Murray, and hope players will take a big step in their development to steady the ship next season including Walker.

The start of the new season is on Oct. 20 and we shall see if the new-look Spurs are ready for the challenge to prove people wrong.