Fan episode: San Antonio Spurs fans react to the team in the Play-In and the impact on the NBA Draft | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Spurs fan, Danny Sandoval, to get the fan reaction to the Spurs likely making it to the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Are they happy? Are they upset that hope of a tank is all but dead?

Also, what do Spurs fans have to say about the team also falling out of the top-10 picks in the summer's NBA Draft?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

