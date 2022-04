The Spurs are likely heading to the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to talk about how it is more likely than not that the San Antonio Spurs will be heading to the NBA Play-In tournament.

What does this mean for the team?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.