Discussing recent Spurs roster moves; asking when will the Spurs win again | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Vinny Vinzetta to react to a few Spurs roster moves including the team waiving Stanley Johnson and adding Devonte Graham.
Also, just when will the Spurs win another game this season?
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/wo0zaLN_fD4
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5