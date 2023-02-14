Discussing recent Spurs roster moves; asking when will the Spurs win again | Locked On Spurs

The Spurs have lost 13 games straight but when will they break this losing skid?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Vinny Vinzetta to react to a few Spurs roster moves including the team waiving Stanley Johnson and adding Devonte Graham.

Also, just when will the Spurs win another game this season?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.