SAN ANTONIO — 11 weeks of the high school football season flew by, didn't they? The last week of the regular season concluded on Saturday, November 9, and, for some teams, it was the end of the road.

But for many of the top teams in the San Antonio area, this is only the beginning. Their seasons and their legacies will be judged by what happens in the next six weeks, between now and Christmas.

The playoff bracket has been unveiled, and our Friday Night Football Replay crew breaks it down for every local team, from 6A division I to 3A division II.

KENS 5 digital producer Cameron Songer and sports reporter Evan Closky also break down every big game from the last week of the regular season. That included district championship games, like Judson-Clemens, Madison-Johnson, Harlan-Martin, Navarro-Bandera and more. Other games served as play-in games for a playoff berth, with the winner earning a spot. Those matchups included Smithson Valley-New Braunfels, Reagan-South San, Lanier-Burbank, Lockhart-Uvalde and more.

