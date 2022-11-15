San Antonio Brahmas draft two quarterbacks to start XFL team

Jawon Pass does indeed want to pass, and he'll get a chance to play for Hines Ward. The Brahmas also took Anthony Russo in the first phase of the draft.

Jawon Pass does indeed want to pass, and after four years at Louisville and one at Prairie View A&M, he'll get a chance to play for Hines Ward in San Antonio. The Brahmas also took Anthony Russo, who played for three seasons at Temple before transferring to Michigan State.

The legendary Steelers wideout turned XFL head coach spoke about both of his new QBs after the Brahmas made their selections Tuesday.

"Each one of our quarterbacks bring a special quality to the table," said Ward, a Super Bowl MVP and two-time champion. "Jawon Pass is a quarterback with freakish athleticism. He's a great student of the game that can pass and run. We're looking forward to getting him the development and reps he needs to take him to that next level."

"Anthony Russo is a gunslinger with a big-time arm and he has some impressive mobility," Ward said. "He's a great leader who loves the game. I'm excited to have him on my team, and look forward to seeing both Jawon and Anthony compete and lead our team."