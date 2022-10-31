XFL in San Antonio: The league unveils team names for relaunch

The XFL unveiled the new name of the San Antonio Brahmas as well as the seven other teams that will partake in the league starting in 2023.

SAN ANTONIO — The new San Antonio XFL team officially has a name--the Brahmas-- as well as a head coach.

The XFL made the naming announcement ahead of the relaunch of the league in 2023. All eight teams were revealed Monday morning including future rivals the Arlington Renegades and the Houston Roughnecks.

The San Antonio Brahmas will play at the Alamodome and new gear to start supporting the team is already available. The new logo features a black and yellow brahma bull, which references Brahman beef cattle and the animal's high tolerance to heat.

Some of the other seven teams previously existed when the league attempted a relaunch in 2020, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meet your eight #XFL2023 teams... The wait is finally over! Meet your eight #XFL2023 teams... Arlington Renegades DC Defenders Houston Roughnecks Orlando Guardians San Antonio Brahmas Seattle Sea Dragons St. Louis Battlehawks Vegas Vipers Which team are you most excited for? Posted by XFL on Sunday, October 30, 2022

Coach Hines Ward-San Antonio Brahmas

Hines Ward joins the San Antonio Brahmas from Florida Atlantic University where he was the Wide Receivers Coach. He has also served as the Offensive Assistant Coach with the New York Jets and as an Offensive Coaching Intern working with Wide Receivers for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is a 13-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl Champion (XL, XLIII). He was selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1998 NFL Draft, where he spent his entire NFL career and is the team’s all-time leader in receptions. He has been named to four Pro Bowls, was selected as team MVP three times and was named Super Bowl MVP in 2005.

Home sweet (Alamo)dome. Head coach Hines Ward and his staff spent time this week in San Antonio, getting to know the Alamodome and talking strategy for 2023. Posted by XFL on Friday, October 14, 2022

Tickets

Ticket deposits are now available for the 2023 XFL Season, kicking off February 2023, after the Super Bowl.