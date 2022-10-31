Alamodome set for $16.9 million renovation in 2023

It will be the facility's first major remodel since 2015.

SAN ANTONIO — With the Alamodome's business hotter than ever – including the newly announced rebirth of the XFL in San Antonio, and upcoming visits from the NCAA Final Four and WWE Royal Rumble – the multipurpose east-side facility is set to undergo a nearly-$17 million renovation next summer.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, San Antonio-based design firm Marmon Mok Architecture will lead a project that will add 18 entirely new suites for the first time since 2006. All 52 existing suites will also be renovated, as well as several concession areas and main concourse.

Restrooms will also be brought up to modern standards, while some elevators will be replaced and the Hall of Fame Club renovated as well.

City officials say the $16.88 million makeover is part of $23.2 million approved by San Antonio City Council for Alamodome improvements in this year's budget. An additional $109 million in renovations are being planned through 2028.

"We look forward to planned improvements that will maintain the life of the facility and will also allow us to maintain our competitiveness to attract major sports, concerts and other headline events," said Patricia Cantor, the city's executive director of convention and sports facilities.

Renderings of the upcoming improvements can be viewed below.

It's been eight years since the Alamodome's last remodeling, a $43.5 million project which widened the concourse area, upgraded locker rooms and installed a new scoreboard in the then-early years of UTSA Roadrunners football, which calls the Alamodome home. The stadium has since hosted the Alliance of American Football's San Antonio Commanders, the Final Four and international soccer scrimmages, and it routinely sees teams battling it out in the annual Valero Alamo Bowl and All-American Bowl for high school football standouts.

The plans come amid a busy stretch for the facility. It recently welcomed tens of thousands of music fans eager to see Bad Bunny and Elton John in separate megashows, while the city's Spurs faithful are anticipating what's expected to be an epic crowd on hand to see the Silver and Black play the Warriors there in January. That's in addition to the Roadrunners' growing prominence as a program.

Construction on the latest renovations for the 29-year-old Alamodome will start June 1, 2023 and is expected to be done by the start of 2024. That puts the 'Dome on target to receive its facelift when the Final Four returns in 2025, and potentially for multiple Women's Final Four events later this decade.

The construction work isn't expected to impact the XFL's schedule.