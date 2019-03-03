FOURTH QUARTER:

The Commanders recovered a fumble in Birmingham territory and put themselves in position to take a two-score lead. The drive ended in a field goal, putting the Commanders up 12-3. The Iron needed a score and they got one, cutting the lead to 12-11 with 1:30 left.

The Iron then had to convert a 4th and 12, the AAF's replacement for onside kicks. The pass was intercepted, and the Commanders kneeled out the rest of the clock for the win.

THIRD QUARTER:

After three, the Commanders lead 9-3.

Here come the Commanders! After the Iron drive the ball inside the San Antonio 30, a Zack Sanchez interception stopped that. Then the Commanders ripped off consecutive gains of 25+ yards, flipping the field. Trey Williams finished off the drive with a 12-yard TD run, but the Commanders failed the two-point conversion.

---

Without much scoring to report from the opening minutes of the third, let's check in on what's leading the conversation online. The AAF's microphones caught a Commanders audible at the line of scrimmage.

SECOND QUARTER:

At halftime, the Iron and Commanders are tied, 3-3.

The Iron's last drive of the first half was their first to yield points, and the hosts settled for a field goal. That concluded a defensive first half, where the Iron's Luis Perez had the advantage through the air. He passed for 98 yards in the first two quarters. San Antonio running back Kenneth Farrow II is on pace to hit the century mark on the ground. He rushed for 52 yards in the first half.

---

The Commanders have stuffed the Iron's offense so far, but the Iron's defense has been pretty good, too. Plays like this should help get the wheels turning.

---

FIRST QUARTER:

After one, the Commanders lead 3-0.

San Antonio put together a 21-play drive, but came away with just three points. It wasn't always pretty, and you'd love to come away with more on such a long drive, but the more plays you run early, the more tired the Birmingham defense will be later.

---

After winning the season opener in front of a national audience, the Commanders are in a bit of a funk. The Week 2 loss to the Orlando Apollos doesn't look so bad, since Orlando stormed out to a 4-0 record to start the season.

Last week, the Commanders took an 8-0 lead after two plays in San Diego, but the Fleet controlled the rest of the game en route to a 31-11 win.

Sunday, the Commanders take on the other undefeated team in the Alliance of American Football: the Birmingham Iron.

Commanders coach Mike Riley said he is staying with Logan Woodside as his starting quarterback, but added that Marquise Williams also will see playing time. Woodside has had an interception returned for a touchdown each of the last two games.

The Commanders would be first in line if Johnny Manziel came over to the AAF, but that speculation has been a potential distraction to a team that doesn't want to fall to 1-3.

“I think we’ve had a good week,” Riley said. “I think that the reaction to the last loss has actually been a good one by this group, as far as their work. I think we’ve had three of our better practices of the year. There’s obviously a sense of urgency.

“Nobody likes losing and I think that the only way to dig out of it is to really, really work at preparing and getting ready to play. That attitude is really the key to that preparation, and the preparation is the key to how you’re going to play.”