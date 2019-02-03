San Antonio Commanders (1-2) vs. Birmingham Iron (3-0)

When, where: Sunday, 3 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.

TV: 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Last meeting: First meeting

Commanders last week: Lost to San Diego Fleet 31-11, Sunday, San Diego

Iron last week: Beat Atlanta Legends 28-12, Sunday, Atlanta

Commanders head coach: Mike Riley

Commanders general manager: Daryl Johnston

Iron head coach: Tim Lewis

Iron general manager: Joe Pendry

Commanders players with San Antonio ties: Running back Aaron Green (Madison High School / TCU), wide receiver Josh Stewart (College Station / UTSA), Joseph Zema (Melbourne, Australia / Incarnate Word).

Ticket information: (210) 944-0504

Notable: Birmingham and Orlando are the only undefeated teams in the Alliance of American Football. The Apollos improved to 4-0 with a 20-11 victory in Salt Lake City . . . Sunday's game is the second of four in a row on the road for the Commanders. After playing Birmingham, San Antonio is at Arizona next Sunday and at Atlanta on March 17. The Commanders won't play another home game until Saturday, March 23, when they face the Salt Lake Stallions . . . The Commanders and the Iron are two of eight teams in the AAF. San Antonio competes in the Western Conference with Arizona, Salt Lake and San Diego. Birmingham is in the Eastern Conference with Orlando, Atlanta and Memphis . . . Each AAF team will play a 10-game regular season. The top two teams in the Eastern and Western conferences will advance to the playoffs, with the championship game scheduled for Sunday, April 28, in Las Vegas.

GAME PREVIEW

As speculation continues about the future of troubled quarterback Johnny Manziel, who starred at Kerrville Tivy before he won the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M, the Commanders are reserving comment on his future and waiting for the AAF to determine whether it would welcome Manziel.

Manziel, who played with the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season, had his contracted terminated by the Canadian Football League on Wednesday. The CFL subsequently said it would not register a contract for Manziel if any CFL team attempts to sign him, effectively banishing him the league.

If the AAF clears Manziel to play, the Commanders would have the signing rights to him because he played at A&M, which is one of the schools allocated to San Antonio by the fledgling league. If the Commanders pass on Manziel, he would go through the AAF’s waiver process and be eligible to sign with another team.

As the Commanders prepared for Sunday’s game at Birmingham, head coach Mike Riley had little to say about Manziel, deferring to general manager Daryl Johnston.

“You know what?” Riley said after practice Friday. “I’m going to be a poor answer on this. I do not know hardly anything about it, except I’ve heard the rumors. Daryl hasn’t even mentioned it to me and Daryl would be the one, with the league, because all the players are signed by the league. I do not know anything about his status in the Canadian League. I don’t know anything about it, so I’m not the right guy to ask.”

Asked what he thought of Manziel’s ability as a quarterback, Riley said: “Well, I only saw bits and pieces of him from college, really, and he was an exciting player, fun player, to watch.”

Commanders running back Kenneth Farrow II scored the first touchdown in team history on a 3-yard run against the San Diego Fleet on Feb. 9.

Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

On Thursday, Johnston said the Commanders are in a “holding pattern” regarding Manziel. And so is the AAF, according to published reports.

“We don’t know,” Alliance co-founder Charlie Ebersol told the Associated Press on Friday. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of what happened in Canada. We want to be a league of opportunity to the best available players, assuming they are available contractually, with a clean bill of health and a clean criminal record.

“We want them if they can play at our level. We have to have guys who play at a level that every single guy has a shot to get back to the NFL. We look at everybody. If he (Manziel) is clean and clear, we will certainly talk to him about coming out for a workout.”

Meanwhile, the Commanders’ main focus this week has been on the Birmingham Iron, who are 3-0 and one of two undefeated teams in the Alliance of American Football. Orlando, which beat San Antonio two weeks ago, climbed to 4-0 with a road win over the Salt Lake Stallions on Saturday.

The Commanders (1-2) have lost two straight after beating the San Diego Fleet in their season opener. They fell to the Fleet 31-11 in a rematch between West Division teams last week in San Diego.

Riley said he is staying with Logan Woodside as his starting quarterback, but added that Marquise Williams also will see playing time. Woodside has had an interception returned for a touchdown each of the last two games.

“I think we’ve had a good week,” Riley said. “I think that the reaction to the last loss has actually been a good one by this group, as far as their work. I think we’ve had three of our better practices of the year. There’s obviously a sense of urgency.

“Nobody likes losing and I think that the only way to dig out of it is to really, really work at preparing and getting ready to play. That attitude is really the key to that preparation, and the preparation is the key to how you’re going to play.”

Running back Aaron Green, a Madison High School graduate, expressed confidence the Commanders will get back on track Sunday.

“We just have to stay focused,” he said. “These last two games, we definitely could have won. There’s definitely a sense of urgency because the last thing you want to do is go down 1-3. We’ve got kind of a quiet confidence. We had a real good week of practice. I think we’re really prepared.”