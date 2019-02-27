Former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is a football free agent again. Wednesday, the Canadian Football League directed the Montreal Alouettes to terminate the contract of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.

The CFL found Manziel contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league, a team spokesperson said.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement,” said Montreal General Manager Kavis Reed. “We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.”

Manziel will not be allowed to sign with any other club in the Canadian Football League. The CFL informed all its teams that it will not register a contract for Manziel should any club attempt to sign him.

Manziel, one of the top amateur football players in Texas history, was named Mr. Texas Football at Kerrville Tivy High School in 2010 before enrolling at Texas A&M. He led the Aggies for two seasons, winning the 2012 Heisman Trophy before declaring for the NFL Draft in 2014.

The quarterback has dealt with a series of off-field issues since a 2012 arrest. He last played in the NFL in 2015 and told ESPN in 2018 that he has bipolar disorder.

His football future remains uncertain, but two new leagues, the Alliance of American Football and the XFL - which launches in 2020 - could be next for Manziel.