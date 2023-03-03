Clark advances to state title game after draining buzzer-beater to defeat Coppell, 49-48

Natalie Huff found nothing but net in the most important shot of the season to send her team to the 6A State Championship.

SAN ANTONIO — The Clark Cougars girls' basketball team will compete for a state championship Saturday after knocking out the Coppell Cowboys, 49-48, on a buzzer-beating shot from Natalie Huff Friday afternoon.

The Cougars led at halftime and carried that momentum into the second half, setting up the dramatic victory and a date with the winner of Pearland and DeSoto, who play late Friday night.

BUZZER BEATER: Clark beats Coppell 49-48 on an epic last second three from Natalie Huff to advance to the 6A Texas State Title.



Cougars trailed by four with 30 seconds left, and Coppell misses a late FT to set up @Natalie_Huff1's cold-blooded killshot.



Big shot. Big Stage. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LW1fzu4x78 — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) March 4, 2023

"I've been telling Coach (Rihana) Houy that I was gonna make a half-court or buzzer-beater all season, and I finally got it," Huff said after the game.

The Cougars (33-3) are riding a 25-game winning streak, having not lost since Nov. 19.

The UIL 6A State Championship game tips off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

