Big 12 postpones basketball games due to winter storm

As power outages grip most of Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is shifting its basketball schedule due to the ongoing winter storm.

IRVING, Texas — Five Big 12 Conference basketball games have been changed due to the ongoing winter storm.

The conference announced Monday the following games that were postponed:

Women's basketball: Texas at TCU on Wednesday

Women's basketball: Texas Tech at Oklahoma on Wednesday

Men's basketball: TCU at Texas Tech on Tuesday

Men's basketball: Texas at Iowa State on Thursday

In addition, the conference pushed the Texas men's basketball game at Oklahoma back a day from Tuesday night to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The news came after Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced all flights to and from the airport were canceled Monday. As of 9:45 p.m. Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas was still on Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 with mandated rotating outages to reduce strain on the state's power grid.

Earlier Monday, the league also re-scheduled the West Virginia-Baylor men's game in Waco for Feb. 25th at a time to be determined. The game, originally scheduled for Jan. 12th, was postponed from Feb. 18 due to additional COVID-19 issues.

Oklahoma's game at Oklahoma State re-scheduled to Feb. 25 was also pushed back to March 1st.

Both Texas and Baylor postponed their midweek softball games, too, leaving the conference without a single game in the first-midweek slot of the young college softball season.