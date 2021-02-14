Winter weather impacting Austin airport operations

AUSTIN, Texas — The winter storm has already forced more than 100 flight cancellations at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).
AUS told KVUE Sunday afternoon that it is experiencing significant impacts, including a large volume of flight cancellations, due to the weather.
The airport advises passengers with flights within the next two days to confirm their flight's status with their airline before heading to the airport. If a flight is confirmed, passengers are urged to travel safely to the airport, including to drive with extreme caution and to walk carefully on surfaces leading to their terminal.
RELATED: RADAR: Winter Storm Warnings in effect, light icing today then a major winter storm by Sunday evening
Other operational updates at AUS include:
- Closure of Security Checkpoint 1. All passengers will be screened through Security Checkpoint 2.
- Modified access in and out of the Blue Garage.
As of Sunday afternoon, airport roadways remain open. Still, many roadways leading to the airport are closed or have ice present. Fliers are asked to check DriveTexas.org to help plan their trips to the airport.
As of 3:30 p.m, United Airlines had canceled all flights in and out of AUS through Monday at 2:30 p.m. American Airlines had canceled two-thirds of its departures, and Southwest had canceled 17 departures and will cancel all Monday morning flights until around noon.