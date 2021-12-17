VERIFY: If you were infected by COVID you need to wait until you are completely recovered to get the vaccine

That goes for both children and adults.

SAN ANTONIO — COVID-19 vaccines have been available for children 5 years and up for several months now but there still is some confusion surrounding them. A big one surrounds getting the disease, and the timing for getting the vaccine or booster afterwards.

THE QUESTION

If you were infected by COVID, you need to wait until you are completely recovered to get the COVID vaccine.

THE SOURCES

Dr. Linda Mendonca, the President of the National Association of School Nurses

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Linda Mendonca, the President of the National Association of School Nurses told us, "They may want to delay it slightly, but absolutely, it's important to get, as you know, the full immunity you know of of having the vaccine as well. And we don't really have the research out yet as to how long the immunity is from having recovered from the virus."

On the CDC's frequently asked COVID-19 questions page it says..."People with COVID-19 who have symptoms should wait to be vaccinated until they have recovered from their illness and have met the criteria for discontinuing isolation; those without symptoms should also wait until they meet the criteria before getting vaccinated."

So the answer is yes....If you were infected by COVID you need to wait until you are completely recovered to get the vaccine.