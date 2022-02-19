'They left her there' | Families of San Antonio children lost to abuse call on police, child protective services for answers

The families of James Chairez and Mercedes Losoya spoke out at an event at Westwood Village Park

SAN ANTONIO — Families of children lost to child abuse gathered in Westwood Village Park on Saturday to call on San Antonio police and Child Protective Services for answers surrounding their loved ones tragic deaths.

Non profit KJ’s Angels hosted the event to press for accountability in the deaths of James Chairez and Mercedes Losoya. The group is asking for reform, a state child abuse registry, more funding for the child abuse hotline to be placed on billboards and more training for law enforcement.

They also honored the lives of other children including King Jay, Danilo Coles and Domenic Acevedo.

Tonight, we held San Antonio Police Department and Child Protective Services accountable for their part in the deaths of... Posted by KJ's Angels on Saturday, February 19, 2022

Mariesol Benavidez said she wants answers surrounding her great nephew’s death.

“It’s an ongoing investigation and I get that but how can you leave me in the dark?” said Benavidez.

The last time the boy was seen alive was in January 2021. Three months later police found his body at his mother’s mobile home after a months-long search. His mother D’lanny Chairez reportedly told investigators she wanted to give her child up for adoption because she wasn't ready to be a mother. Police say that, since then, she has been silent on how he died.

She is facing a charge of tampering with evidence.

“We don’t know what happen to him. We don’t know if it was her who did this,” said Benavidez.

The family of Mercedes Losoya also attended the gathering at the west side park. The 5-year-old girl died in early February after she was allegedly abused by her mother’s boyfriend. Both adults are facing a charge of injury to a child, but Mercedes’ great aunt said this all could’ve been avoided.

“I know I contacted CPS in December so I felt like the allegations I spoke on were harsh allegations that should’ve been means for removal and they left her there. I just someone to be accountable for it. I’m not saying put everyone in jail from CPS but admit it so we can move forward from it,” said Emily Losoya.

For now, they are taking it upon themselves to act and using Saturday’s event to speak out.

“I’m not going to stop until I get the justice she deserves,” said Losoya.