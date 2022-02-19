Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl last seen in stolen vehicle. SAPD is asking for help in the search.

The child was last seen in a rear-facing child seat located in the backseat of the vehicle, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — An Amber alert was issued Saturday night for a 7-month-old girl last seen in a stolen vehicle that San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding, according to SAPD's Facebook page.

The incident occurred on the south side at 1000 block of SE Military Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The child's name is Kayebella Robinson who was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse onesie.

The suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a white hoodie, sweatpants and black shoes.

Officials say the vehicle is a 2005 gold Chevy Malibu Maxx with paper plates that says "Chevy" on the lower portion of the vehicle doors.

