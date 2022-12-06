El Progreso Library hosts festival to help Uvalde community heal following mass shooting

A festival held at the El Progreso Library featured many activities for children and families still coping with the losses at Robb Elementary School.

UVALDE, Texas — Dozens of families in Uvalde get to enjoy themselves.

El Progreso Library set up an event for kids—featuring some of their favorite superheroes and characters, along with food, fun and other activities.

While Uvalde is facing the worst reality right now, one family says they’re grateful they got the chance to escape it, even for just a few moments.

“It’s like a weight lifted off of their shoulders, all the kids are having fun and just enjoying themselves,” Bethany Puente from Uvalde said.

At a time to show strength—some kids can be silly today.

“Its fun, they’re not worried about what’s going to happen next,” Puente went to Sunday’s event at the El Progreso Library with her step-daughter.

“My fiancé’s family lost their niece Lexi [Rubio], and so it’s been really hard on them,” Puente said.

“We’re not trying to come and change what they just faced, we’re coming to give them hope, let them know people are there,” said Buddy Cazada. He is an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department who traveled with donated toys in tow to give away.

Others who answered the call to help this grieving community include the Ghostbusters SATX, Mickey and Minnie, and the Denton Spider-Man.

“With the tragedy that’s taken place, we need to put smiles on kid’s faces and put reassurance in the parent’s minds that there’s a solid community behind them,” Cazada said.

Puente is in awe of the help—which they need now and forever.