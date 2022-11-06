March for Our Lives rally draws hundreds to downtown San Antonio

Parents, teachers, students, and activists in San Antonio joined a nationwide march Saturday to call for stricter gun laws.

SAN ANTONIO — "End gun violence" and "Protect kids, not guns" echoed through downtown San Antonio Saturday morning. Hundreds joined a march and rally to demand stricter gun laws, many with the recent mass shooting in Uvalde on their minds.

This was one of several nationwide March for Our Lives rally's happening across the country. Survivors of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting led a march in Washington, D.C.

San Antonio's rally was attended by a mix of parents, grandparents, children, teachers, activists, and elected officials, including Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro and Senator Roland Gutierrez.

March for Our Lives organizer, Frank Ruiz addressed the crowd before and after the march from Milam Park to City Hall. On the steps of city hall, Ruiz said "I’m a dad and I’m pissed off and I’m sad and I’m scared and I’m tired of feeling this way."

Ruiz went on to share that his 8 year old had questions about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School last month : "Dad, how did this happen? Why did this happen? and has this happened before."

"Surely, she expected that the answer would be no," Ruiz said.

Organizers called for universal background checks, red flag laws, designed to keep firearms away from individuals considered dangerous to themselves or others, and assault weapon reform.

Maria Vergara, a San Antonio woman who attended Saturday's rally held a sign that paid tribute to 10 year old Maite Rodriguez, one of the children killed at Robb Elementary School.

"I want gun violence to stop, I want the politicians to listen to us, I want the politicians to make sacrifices just like the parents of Uvalde had to do," Vergara said.

Another attendee, George Nash said he was at the rally because he believes assault weapons should be banned.

"I’m a fourth generation Texan, born in Dallas, I’m 80 years old, I’m an Air Force veteran and conservative, but come on we have to do something to stop these semi-automatic weapons being used," Nash said.