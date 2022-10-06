Super heroes coming to Uvalde to help heal a heartbroken community

El Progreso Memorial Library will host a time of healing for the kids of the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

Friday the spacious domed entryway of the El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde was filled with the soothing sounds of healing and peace.

While some volunteers offered counseling services and therapeutic healing touch for traumatized children and adults, Tressa Vazquez shared meditation through a delightful concert of holographic sound.

Library Director Mendell Morgan said he and his staff are doing everything they can to make sure the kids can be in community and have safe, enriching fun this summer.

Morgan said the support the library is receiving to help with this important mission has been overwhelming.

"We have just been so blessed and it does one's heart really good and it reminds us always that good will not be vanquished by evil and the light will not be extinguished by darkness," Morgan said.

Morgan said donations are pouring in to help them run a spectacular program for all of the children who are suffering. Morgan said he is working long hours responding to calls, emails and texts from people who are offering donations from around the country.

While overseeing a delivery of hundreds of books, Morgan said "Evil has come to our community but the outpouring of love and support and concern has been made manifest in countless ways."

Morgan said one phone call came from a man in Denton, Texas who has planned a star-studded event for the library on Sunday.

"Sunday is Super Hero Sunday at El Progreso Memorial Library. We are so excited. Spider Man of Denton, Texas is coming here and he's bringing his friends," Morgan said, adding "He is bringing Wonder Woman, Superman, Mickey and Minnie, a bubble truck, corny dogs, a shaved ice cream truck, and tons of toys."

Morgan said the generous donor has already collected two large trailers full of toys to give away to the children of Uvalde.

"So starting at noon on Sunday, we welcome everyone to the library. We're going to have as much inside as we can with a bounce house and the toy giveaway, and story hours read by various super heroes," Morgan said.

Morgan said while a barrel train will be chugging around the grounds of the library outside, inside there will be more than a barrel full of joy as well.

"It's Spiderman's vision. He wants to have a toy buffet, so we will have tables with the toys laid out on them and the children will come and select what they want, so it will be a buffet of toys for the children to enjoy," Morgan said, adding he hopes every child in town will show up.

"We'd love for them to come because it's going to be like Christmas in June, but it's Super Hero Sunday," Morgan said.