One year later: San Antonio plans permanent memorial for 53 human-smuggling victims

SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday marks one year since 53 people perished in the back of a sweltering semitruck. The human smuggling attempt was the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Dozens of migrants, including children, were cramped together with no water or air conditioning.

Only 14 people survived the brutal conditions.

“They were already dehydrated before they got into that trailer because they had been kept in a house with like one hose,” said San Antonio Councilwoman Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia. “I can’t even find the words to describe how someone could take advantage of people; take them as merchandise. It’s absolutely disheartening that [smugglers] would see dollar signs instead of human lives.”

Dr. Rocha Garcia represents District 4. That’s where the human smuggling attempt came to a tragic end. The Councilwoman is now spearheading a permanent memorial.

“To keep a permanent memorial in that exact location is very costly because the entire street would need to be redone,” she said. “It’s about $15 million to do that, and we need to be responsible with our funding.”

53 crosses mark the spot where the migrants lost their lives on Quintana Road. The makeshift memorial was built by residents and volunteers maintain it.

“My team goes out once a week to check on it, but [volunteers] are there daily,” said Dr. Rocha Garcia. “This is their way still of mourning a tragedy that inspires us to stand up for what’s right.”

The roadside memorial has been targeted by vandals in the past. KENS 5 covered two fires where crosses and flags were burned.

Dr. Rocha Garcia says the city is now considering renaming a portion of Quintana Road, and installing a plaque with the victim’s names.

Meanwhile, she says city staff are searching for another location to house a migrant monument.

“This is beyond the 53 people; this is for everyone who has lost their lives trying to achieve the American dream,” said Dr. Rocha Garcia. “We all at some time, somewhere, by someone have been given an opportunity. We are alive. We are thankful for that person who gave us an opportunity. So, it’s our turn to do something to give other’s an opportunity. I hope this serves as a reminder every year that we all need to come together and find a solution to this problem.”

Staff will present design ideas to the San Antonio City Council before budget meetings begin, according to Dr. Rocha Garcia.