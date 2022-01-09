Suspect in immigrant truck smuggling death that killed 53 denied bond

Christian Martinez, 28, has been in jail since being charged with conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects accused in the deadly human smuggling attempt on the city's southwest side appeared in court Wednesday.

Christian Martinez, 28, had a hearing on a motion for reconsideration of his bond, which the judge ended up denying.

Martinez has been charged in the deaths of 53 migrants found in the back of an abandoned tractor trailer back in June.

Investigators say they were led to Martinez because two other suspects were in communication with him during the smuggling attempt.

He has been in custody since he was originally charged.

His attorney has asked for Martinez to be released due to health issues.

The judge continued Martinez on detention, so he is being detained with no bond.

