Mayor Ron Nirenberg's campaign responding to ethics complaint over donations

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's mayor says his campaign will be refunding some donations after an ethics complaint was filed last week.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the complaint boils down to a bookkeeping error as a result of a change in campaign leadership.

The mayor says roughly two dozen donors slipped through the cracks when their leadership changed in 2019, which they say roughly amounts to two percent of all donations leading up to the mayor's re-election this past summer.

"A couple of donations slipped through the cracks according to the campaign team. And those are going to be refunded if there are any overtures found," Mayor Nirenberg told KENS 5.

Mayor Nirenberg says some of those refunds to donors could be issued immediately, and says the campaign is working to prevent this from happening in the future.

“That’s exactly why we reorganized the campaign so we can address these things going forward. And again, my understanding is that everything in the complaint was nothing more than reporting errors and the campaign takes that seriously. That’s why we are changing the record keeping and making sure this doesn’t happen again,” Mayor Nirenberg said.

The person who filed the complaint did not wish to comment.

According to the city's website, the ethics review board has 90 days to issue an opinion to dismiss the complaint or recommend a penalty if any violation is found.