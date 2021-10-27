'Endangers the spirit of our entire city' | City leaders condemn anti-Semitic rally

SAN ANTONIO — City leaders strongly condemned an anti-Semitic rally that took place Tuesday on the northwest side.
The rally happened in front of the Alon Town Centre on Northwest Military Highway. People at the rally held anti-Semitic signs, some including profanity.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted a statement in response, saying in part: "We must stand with our Jewish neighbors & reject the hatred & ignorance that endangers the spirit of our entire city."
District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez also tweeted a response, saying "San Antonio overwhelmingly rejects hatred, bigotry and racism.