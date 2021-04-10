Spurs ownership group to ask San Antonio city council for grant money to help fund new training facility

The San Antonio Spurs' Human Performance Center is a $510 million project with mostly private funding.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs could be growing their footprint in the Alamo City with a new complex on the rapid-growing northwest side.

On Thursday, the San Antonio City Council will be weighing a resolution to approve an economic development grant of up to $17,000,000 for construction of the Human Performance Campus.

The grant, which would be paid annually over 25 years would help fund the multi-purpose development that will include a practice facility, public plaza, research institute, office and medical buildings, and a large public park on 24 acres of property near La Cantera and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

According to a presentation given to Bexar County commissioners in August, the project costing $510.8 million could generate more than 1,700 jobs, spread out across 504,000 square ft. of space.

Most of the project will be funded privately, but there is some public investment.

In August, the Bexar County commissioners unanimously approved a request to negotiate with the developer to offer $15 million in exchange for a park donation from the real estate company as part of the deal.

A 24-acre space called The Park at La Cantera will include space for a hike and bike trail along Leon Creek along with what the Spurs say is the largest dog park in Bexar County.

The training facility and state-of-the-art research institute will also include local partners for fields including healthcare, diagnostic research, next-generation biomedical research in partnership with professional and amateur athletes.

Spurs officials estimate construction could start within the next month or two, but a date has not been set.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford sent KENS 5 a statement about the project, saying:

“The Human Performance Campus is an exciting part of our collective future – for our city, our community and Spurs Sports and Entertainment. Over the last five decades, San Antonio and the Spurs have developed and grown together in amazing ways. We believe this project continues that tradition and will have an impact locally, regionally and nationally.”

The city has collaborated with the Spurs ownership group since 2019 to carve out this development.

Regarding the Thursday meeting to discuss the grant, city manager Erik Walsh sent KENS 5 a statement.

“The City and Spurs Sports & Entertainment have worked closely to align this development with the UTSA Regional Center Plan adopted by City Council in 2019. The agreement creates a development standard for this grandfathered property that limits impervious cover, maintains tree canopy, and incorporates renewable energy generation and green space that protects water quality and reduces waste. Additionally, the $1.3 million investment by SS&E [Spurs Sports & Entertainment] in public art will create further opportunities for the local artist community. The net fiscal benefit of this project to the City is more than $21 million over the term of the agreement and total benefit is more than $39 million.”