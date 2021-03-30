Breaking down the Senate-approved bill that would reform power operations in Texas

The legislation is now on its way to the floor of the Texas House.

SAN ANTONIO — A new bill approved by the Texas Senate could be key to reforming the state's power grid after its failure during February's historic storms, which contributed to the deaths of at least 111 Texans.

The legislation could change the way Texas prevents and prepares for energy emergencies in the future. It also means residents could get more advanced warning about the potential for power outages and more affordable bills during major weather events like last month's storm.

The bill encompasses eight items:

Weatherization of natural gas facilities, which supply some of the fuel for power. Many of them stopped working during the winter storm because of the extreme cold. There would be a penalty of $1 million a day for companies that don't comply.

The requirement that only a fraction of the wholesale price of energy be passed on to the consumer.

The creation of a statewide power outage alert system so Texans get more warning when power demands could exceed supply.

Winter storms would be categorized by severity, in the same way hurricanes are.

Utility providers would need to defer bill collections during extreme weather emergencies and work with customers to establish payment plans.

The creation of a committee to establish a state energy plan.

The forming of a reliability council to ensure the state has enough natural gas and power for emergencies.

Directing the Public Utilities Commission to create an emergency pricing plan.