Voters taste civic duty cuisine from 'Chefs for the Polls'

San Antonio eateries sign up for a food-driven effort to feed voters at the polls.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been a challenging year for restaurants. But the impact from the coronavirus did not stop Ben De Los Santos from signing on to feed voters at the polls.

"You get what you give," he said.

De Los Santos owns the restaurant Benjie's Munch. He and two other food trucks agreed to help World Central Kitchen initiate 'Chefs for the Polls' in San Antonio.

"They've been doing this all over the country," he said. "Georgia, Houston, Dallas. We finally hit San Antonio."

Chefs for the Polls is a non-partisan effort to feed voters during early voting and on election day. It is not a reward for voting.

"World Central Kitchen is all about bringing food to people and communities," Kim Nguyen said.

Nguyen is coordinating the San Antonio effort. Benjie's Munch, Grouchy Mama's, and Naco Mexican Eatery started feeding early voters in Bexar County on Wednesday. The meals are free.

"A lot of times, people are skipping lunch, skipping a meal to stand in a long line to vote," Nguyen said.

Grouchy Mama's brought grilled chicken sandwiches and pulled pork sandwiches to the polls for voters to chow down. Benjies Munch served giant corn dogs and large grilled cheese sandwiches. Naco Mexican Eatery came with three taco options.

"They're just going to happier. They have a taco in their hand," Lisette Martinez.

Martinez owns Naco Mexican Eatery with her husband. She said they wanted to feed hungry voters.

"Because we're a part of the community. We want to support them the best way we can," Martinez said.

The effort also gives voters a free sample of the restaurant's cuisine and see a side of the business that's not on the menu.

"A lot of places are struggling just to kind of stay open in their actual restaurant," Eric Sinovic said.

Sinovic cast his ballot at the Bexar County Elections Department. He was pleasantly surprised by Chefs For the Polls.

"The fact they're giving out free food for anybody that votes. I think that says a lot," he said. "I think that's really a cool thing."