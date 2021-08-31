Texas elections bill, Senate Bill 1, heads to governor's desk for signature

This is the piece of legislation that moved House Democrats to head to Washington, D.C., to break quorum.

AUSTIN, Texas — The elections bill, Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), is on its way to the governor's desk for his signature.

The full Texas House passed the bill on Aug. 31 by 80-41. SB 1 then passed the Texas Senate 18-13 along party lines.

Now, it's headed for Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

The GOP-backed bill was slightly revised after a 12-hour debate last week. The House committee that approved this legislation swapped the Senate's version with its own, meaning the two chambers had to compromise on changes before it went to the governor.

This is the piece of legislation that moved House Democrats to head to Washington, D.C., to break quorum. After some Democrats returned to the Texas Capitol, the House returned to a quorum on Aug. 19.

SB 1 would amend the state's election code to clamp down voting-by-mail rules and limit initiatives Harris County took in 2020 to widen access to voting. It would increase protections for partisan poll watchers and add new ID requirements for voting by mail

If passed, partisan poll watchers will be granted "free movement" at polling places, except for at a voting station when a voter is filling out their ballot. It would also be a criminal offense to obstruct a poll watcher's view or distance them in a way that would make observation impossible.

Voters would be required to provide their driver's license number or the last four digits of their social security number on applications for voting by mail ballots.

SB 1 would outlaw drive-thru voting and require voting to happen inside a building. It also would ban 24-hour voting and the distribution of unsolicited mail-in ballot applications.