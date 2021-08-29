VIDEO: Train crashes into 18-wheeler with wind turbine blade attached

LULING, Texas — An 18-wheeler pulling what seems to be a wind turbine blade rolled over after being struck by a train in Luling on Sunday.

In a video posted to Facebook, railroad crossing gate arms on Highway 183 in Downtown Luling can be seen closing on top of the 18-wheeler. Moments later, with the train coming full-force, the 18-wheeler is seen driving forward toward the camera in an attempt to get off the track. The train then strikes the wind turbine blade, rolling the 18-wheeler cab on its side.