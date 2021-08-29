x
VIDEO: Train crashes into 18-wheeler with wind turbine blade attached

The truck is seen driving forward in an attempt to get off the track. The train then strikes the wind turbine blade, rolling the semi on its side.
Credit: Video: Jon Throgmorton
LULING, Texas — An 18-wheeler pulling what seems to be a wind turbine blade rolled over after being struck by a train in Luling on Sunday. 

In a video posted to Facebook, railroad crossing gate arms on Highway 183 in Downtown Luling can be seen closing on top of the 18-wheeler. Moments later, with the train coming full-force, the 18-wheeler is seen driving forward toward the camera in an attempt to get off the track. The train then strikes the wind turbine blade, rolling the 18-wheeler cab on its side. 

Warning: The video below depicts disturbing images and language. Viewer discretion is advised. 

A viewer sent KVUE this photo of the overturned semi-truck:

Credit: Viewer

