JBSA relocates dozens of service members after bacteria is discovered in plumbing

It's expected to be at least a few days before they're able to return.

SAN ANTONIO — Around 100 injured military service members receiving treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center are in the process of being relocated after legionella bacteria, which can cause serious pneumonia, was discovered in the plumbing systems of their barracks, according to Joint Base San Antonio officials.

About 50 staff members are also affected by the move, which military officials say is temporary. The bacteria was discovered after "routine water testing."

In a news release from JBSA, Brigadier General Russell Driggers says Liberty Barracks, located at Fort Sam Houston, has seen fewer occupants in recent months, making it easier to relocate the ones currently living there. It has the ability to accommodate up to 360 people.

After all staff and residents have left the facility, it will undergo a "superchlorination" process which treats the barracks with large amounts of chlorine to essentially burn away any bacteria. Health personnel with JBSA will then test the barracks to see if any bacteria remains "before permitting the service members to move back in."

Officials didn't specify where the affected residents and staff will stay for the time being, only saying they're evaluating the relocations on a case-by-case basis. Those who had scheduled medical checkups at Liberty Barracks should be contacted soon about alternate plans.

