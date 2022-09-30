Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed

San Antonio police said one of the threats was texted by a student, which prompted officers to respond to the campus Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said.

The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.

However, a crowd of parents was seen outside of the school, and police said they were told about the incident and informed the school was secure. The school had sent messages to parents at the start of the incident and then again after police had secured the campus. The message told parents that students could not be picked up or dropped off and that law enforcement was on site for "an alleged threat."

The school later said that "the individual who made the alleged threat is in custody" and that the campus had additional security in place as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Thomas Edison High School also faced threats Friday. Police say it stemmed from a social media post that also being seen around the country. The social post was screenshotted in a text message and shared between students.

There is no word of any injuries in that incident.

