Air Force veteran looking for space to work on school bus-to-home conversion

A local Air Force veteran is converting an old school bus into a house—but he needs help with power and a place to park it.

“This is my home,” Keith Harris said from the top of a 1992 school bus, with roughly 320 square feet of space.

Harris’ home is still a work in progress. After COVID-19 delayed his build timeline, he hopes to convert the 40-foot school bus into his abode.

His six years in the Air Force meant moving often. He says he moved four times in four years.

“One of the consequences of moving is that every time I move I’m throwing away stuff I didn’t need, so this would force me to live simply and save money,” Harris said.

He says he’s not a handyman—but got a handle on things quickly.

“[Growing up] my dad was a professional jazz pianist, we didn’t have any power tools in the house, I learned how to do everything on YouTube. I didn’t know how to use a power drill,” Harris recalls.

The biggest challenge was the metalwork. After getting help from a welder while he was stationed in Del Rio, TX, he was able to put thousands of divots into the bus.

Power, tools, and a new space are what he’s looking for to complete his home conversion.

“I don’t want to disturb people at RV parks, being that guy using power tools at 10 pm because it’s the only time it’s cool in Texas,” Harris adds.

He thinks it’ll be cool to achieve the dream of owning a home.

“One hundred years ago, people would say our parents or grandparents we built our houses from scratch, this is the next version of that. We’re picking ourselves up by the bootstraps, we’re building our own homes, it’s entirely possible”