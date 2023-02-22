White House officials met with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Here's what they discussed.

The delegation wrapped up discussions on Wednesday afternoon, but left the door open for future conversations.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — White House Officials met with a delegation from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists on Wednesday, continuing the tradition of providing access to media serving Latino communities. Among that delegation was KENS 5 Anchor Isis Romero.

The NAHJ delegation met with Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Senior Advisor to President Biden, and Emmy Ruiz, Director of Political Strategy and Assistant to the President.

The discussions began with the topic of immigration, including Romero asking officials about their efforts to combat human smuggling, in the aftermath of recent smuggling cases in San Antonio. Last June, 53 people died in the deadliest human smuggling case in U.S. history, when they were found in a sweltering tractor-trailer near Lackland Air Force Base.

In 2017, a similar incident resulted in the deaths of 10 people who were discovered in a Wal-Mart parking lot. In response, administration officials touted President Biden’s anti-smuggling campaign, which is said to address smuggler misinformation. Chavez Rodriguez said the administration has increased prosecution of human smugglers and is surging resources to the area.

Also discussed were the topics of pandemic recovery, healthcare access, and Latino representation in public office, among other items.