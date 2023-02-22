Man arrested in fatal 2021 shooting outside north-side LA Fitness

Dontre Nestle is also accused of shooting a man in January 2022 after a basketball game at a northwest-side park.

SAN ANTONIO — A man wanted in connection with a murder at an LA Fitness location in north San Antonio is now behind bars.

Dontre La Ron Nestle, 27, was arrested Tuesday, according to online court records.

Nestle is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Orlando Stuart.

According to an arrest warrant, Stuart and three friends were standing near the front doors of the gym off the 7100 block of Blanco Road on July 16, 2021.

Witnesses told police the four men had walked to the front of the gym when a car drove by and started shooting.

Stuart died at the scene. After an autopsy, the Bexar County Medical Examiner reported Stuart died from a “rifle wound.”

Another man was shot but survived.

A witness came forward a month after Stuart's death and told investigators that Nestle shot Stuart in retaliation for another murder, according to police documents.

Nestle is also facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened in January at a northwest-side park.

According to the arrest warrant, Nestle was playing basketball at Oak Haven Park just before 10 p.m. when a fistfight broke out after the game.

Investigators said when the man disengaged in the fight, Nestle then pulled a rifle out of his bag and started shooting.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm, police said.