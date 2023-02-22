Large brush fire burning in south Bexar County

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire officials are currently on scene of a large brush fire in south Bexar County off Highway 281.

Bexar County officials confirmed that several structures are burning including a house.

Officials said there were no orders for evacuations and there were no reported injuries. Both sides of the highway are closed so emergency officials can get around.

KENS 5 is working to get more information. Please check back for updates.

