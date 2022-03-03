McDonald's to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia, keep paying employees

The fast food mega-chain says it will keep paying its 62,000 employees in Russia.

CHICAGO — McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald's can't ignore the “needless human suffering in Ukraine.”

Many large fast food chains in Russia are owned by franchisees, but McDonald's owns 84% of its Russian restaurants. In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company's revenue last year.

Kempczinski said it is "impossible to predict" when McDonalds may reopen the restaurants.

“The situation is extraordinarily challenging for a global brand like ours, and there are many considerations,” he wrote. "McDonald’s works with hundreds of Russian suppliers, for example, and serves millions of customers each day."

McDonalds had already temporarily closed its more than 100 locations in Ukraine. Kempczinski said the company is also still paying those employees their salaries and has donated $5 million to its employee assistance fund. The Ronald McDonald House Charities in Russia and Ukraine will also continue "full operations."

McDonald's -- like other large global corporations -- was under growing pressure to pull business out of Russia. Many corporations have ceased operations in the country over the invasion, but others, including PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, remain.

Calls to boycott those companies over remaining in Russia trended on Twitter over the weekend, including by actor Sean Penn. Penn called boycotting the chains until they suspend business in Russia "a very safe & simple way to stand with Ukraine."