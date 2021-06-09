Motorcyclist seriously injured after being cut off by car, crashing

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling west on 151 access road when a car cut him off causing him to swerve to miss the vehicle and hit a curb.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist is suffering from life threatening injuries after being cut off by a car, authorities say.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a motorcycle crash on the 151 service road just west of Loop 410, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a crashed motorcycle with the male rider thrown off the bike.

SAFD transported the man to University Hospital with serious and life threatening injuries, SAPD said.

