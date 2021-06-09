Clear Alert issued for missing 30-year-old woman

Felisa Paulina Ruiz is a white female who is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen at noon on June 7 in Del Rio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Clear Alert for a 30-year-old woman who they say was last seen June 7.

Felisa Paulina Ruiz is a white female who is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Ruiz is said to have brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink cap, white shirt, blue pattern pants, and pink shoes and has a tribal tattoo on her back.

Ruiz was last seen at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, at 211 South Main St, Del Rio, TX, in a white 2017 Nissan Versa with Nevada license plate 913J42.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.