Woman fights back after getting violently attacked at the Rim

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman said she was brutally beaten at the parking lot of the RIM. She said she was violently attacked with a rock. The victim, named Tesha, was in the parking lot looking for her wallet, and seconds later she said two men came up behind and one started hitting her. She had parked her car near HomeGoods.

Tesha said she fought back and was screaming and literally fighting for her life. Tesha said this happened Tuesday after 5:30 in broad daylight. She didn't get a chance to get a good look at their faces because it happened so fast. The badly bruised survivor is sharing her story to KENS 5 as a warning.

"I turned around," she said. And I just got smashed in the face with a rock. I don't know how many times he hit me maybe five or six. I don't really know. It happened really fast."

She started kicking, punching and yelling for help. But, no one came to her rescue.

"After I started screaming," she said. He grabbed me and said “F” you. He took me and threw me to the grass."

Tesha just laid helplessly on the ground, and said the two men just ran off. She believes she scared them.

"The best we can think is maybe they were trying to carjack me and take my car," she said. I really don't know."

Tesha can't sleep and is still in shock. The bruising on the side of her face is a reminder of the horror. The scars isn't what's she's worried about, but the trauma.

"I am really concerned how it is going to affect me for how long or will I ever get completely past it," she said.

Her advice for others is to be extra vigilant, be prepared, and have a plan wherever you go. She filed a report with San Antonio Police who confirmed the attack.

RIM Management gave a statement to KENS 5 recently on another story about car break-ins and thefts. And in the statement they talked about safety.